Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Corinth
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
6
Corinth
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment
Kineta, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
For sale Apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
3 room apartment in Alepochori, Greece
3 room apartment
Alepochori, Greece
2 bath 115 m²
€ 210,000
Ref: 195 - Schinos Alepochoriou SALE Stone Maisonette on 2 levels with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingr…
1 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in Assos, Greece
2 room apartment
Assos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
3 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 137,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 71 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 47 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartment in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 40,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …

Properties features in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir