  Realting.com
  Greece
  Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  Peloponnese Region
  Municipality of Corinth

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Corinth
38
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
23
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
6
Municipal Unit of Corinth
2
75 properties total found
Townhouse 4 rooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room cottage in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage
Assos, Greece
2 bath 150 m²
€ 320,000
3 room apartment in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment
Kineta, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
For sale Apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
3 room cottage in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage
Assos, Greece
1 bath 125 m²
€ 190,000
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
1 room Cottage in Alepochori, Greece
1 room Cottage
Alepochori, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 127,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
4 bath 234 m²
€ 550,000
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
3 room cottage in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage
Assos, Greece
2 bath 135 m²
€ 120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in korphos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
korphos, Greece
1 bath 50 m²
€ 42,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Korinthia: Solygeia 50 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
1 bath 106 m²
€ 130,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 106 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
1 bath 179 m²
€ 270,000
For Sale -- Residential  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 179 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
Villa 4 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kineta, Greece
4 bath 600 m²
€ 6,500,000
Property Code: 1353 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 600 sq.m, 3 levels Megar…
3 room apartment in Alepochori, Greece
3 room apartment
Alepochori, Greece
2 bath 115 m²
€ 210,000
Ref: 195 - Schinos Alepochoriou SALE Stone Maisonette on 2 levels with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingr…
Villa Villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement The ground floor…
Villa Villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa
Kineta, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
Townhouse in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse
Alepochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alepochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kineta, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Kineta, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kineta, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
Townhouse is for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of ​​the three-level house is…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
1 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in Assos, Greece
2 room apartment
Assos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room cottage in Lecheo, Greece
3 room cottage
Lecheo, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
3 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 137,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room townhouse in Kato Assos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Assos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Townhouse in Porto Germeno, Greece
Townhouse
Porto Germeno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Three maisonettes are under construction located in the coastal region of Attica - Alepohori…

