Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Viannos

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Chondros, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain Keratokambos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Keratokambos, Greece
7 bath 416 m²
€ 450,000
Three one-storey houses with six bedrooms, two kitchens fully furnished with Bontempi furnit…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Keratokambos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Keratokambos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 199,000
For sale 2-storey house of 248 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …

Properties features in Municipality of Chondros, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir