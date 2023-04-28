Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece

UAE
1 room apartment
Greece, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
€ 180,000
This apartment for sale in the city of Corfu is located in one of the most pleasant areas of…
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 340,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. co…
4 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
Apartment
Kokkinochoma, Greece
154 m²
€ 90,000
Maisonette for sale in Kokkinochoma, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 90.000€ (Listin…
Townhouse 6 rooms
Peristasi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has one level. The…
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 600,748
For sale 2 - a-storey villa of 200 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki regio…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
200 m²
€ 400,498
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
1 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11709 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €110.000. Thi…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
170 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS3514 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €550.000 . This 170 sq. m…
2 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 bath
€ 1,650,000
A villa for sale in Akrotiri,Chania in a truly unique location overlooking the bay. The 2-le…
2 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
