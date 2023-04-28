Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Municipality of Chalandri

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Greece, Greece
1 room apartment
Greece, Greece
1 bath 60 m²
€ 180,000
This apartment for sale in the city of Corfu is located in one of the most pleasant areas of…
Villa 4 room villa in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 340,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. co…
4 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
Apartment in Kokkinochoma, Greece
Apartment
Kokkinochoma, Greece
154 m²
€ 90,000
Maisonette for sale in Kokkinochoma, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 90.000€ (Listin…
Townhouse 6 rooms in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Peristasi, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has one level. The…
4 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 600,748
For sale 2 - a-storey villa of 200 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki regio…
4 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
200 m²
€ 400,498
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
1 room apartment in Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11709 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €110.000. Thi…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath 170 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS3514 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €550.000 . This 170 sq. m…
2 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 bath
€ 1,650,000
A villa for sale in Akrotiri,Chania in a truly unique location overlooking the bay. The 2-le…
2 room apartment in demos kerkyras, Greece
2 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
