Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

Athens
167
Agia Marina
17
Limenas Markopoulou
10
Nea Makri
9
Kalyvia Thorikou
8
Artemida
7
Rafina
7
Paiania
6
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
Townhouse 4 roomsin Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,980,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is a fire…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Athens, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale maisonette of 340 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is a fire…
Townhouse 6 roomsin Agia Marina, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Agia Marina, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
We offer you a stunning villas in one of the most prestigious areas in the south of Athens, …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kato Souli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kato Souli, Greece
5 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale maisonette of 285 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale maisonette of 253 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,380,000
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The third floor…
3 room townhousein Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 4 leve…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 674,650
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Kapandriti, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kapandriti, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room townhousein alimos, Greece
3 room townhouse
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 840,000
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale maisonette of 255 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhousein Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,325,000
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room townhousein Kato Souli, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Souli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale maisonette of 480 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin alimos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 159 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 leve…

Properties features in Municipality of Athens, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir