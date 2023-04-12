UAE
Studios for Sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Athens
8
Studio apartment
7 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
38 m²
€ 50,000
Ceramikos center of Athens studio apartment of 38 sq.m. ground floor, with 1 bedroom, hall, …
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
43 m²
€ 125,000
Ano Kypseli near the center of Athens, studio of 43 sq.m. bright and sunny 4th floor penthou…
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
30 m²
€ 35,000
Kipseli near the center of Athens, studio 30 sq.m. semi-basement interior, kept in good cond…
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
38 m²
€ 105,000
For Sale - Residential Studio - Athens North: Nea Ionia - Kalogreza 38 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
2 room Studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
72 m²
€ 119,000
Ilion west of Athens Palatiani area: apartment of 72sq.m. 1st floor without elevator, bright…
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
33 m²
€ 28,000
For Sale -- Residential Studio -- Athens Center: Athens - Attiki 33 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, Metr…
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
6 Floor
€ 120,000
Apartment for sale in Center, Neos Kosmos of Athens - Center for 120.000€ (Listing No GK002)…
