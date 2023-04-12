Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

Athens
1293
Agia Marina
45
Nea Makri
40
Kalyvia Thorikou
36
Artemida
31
Limenas Markopoulou
30
Rafina
22
Lavrion
17
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
461 property total found
Villa 4 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 186 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale a magnificent three-story villa of 186 m2, in the suburbs of Kinetta, Athens. On th…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 square meters.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of one bedroom, one …
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 510 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 510 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a liv…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 159 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 159 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. Tynhouse is…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 390 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
2 room housein Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 2,875,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one pantry. The firs…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
350 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one b…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 275 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one bedroom, a livin…
2 room housein Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 220 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
Housein Athens, Greece
House
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 244 m² Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 244 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 259 m² Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 259 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
6 room housein Athens, Greece
6 room house
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 225 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 225 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
6 room housein Athens, Greece
6 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 820 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 820 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one k…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 4
€ 310,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 250 sq.m in Attica under construction. Tynhouse is locate…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 240 m² Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 240 square meters.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 l…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
220 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 220 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one b…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
348 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 348 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 …
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,420,000
6 room housein Athens, Greece
6 room house
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 430 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 430 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
300 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 …
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 520 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 520 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room, on…
2 room housein Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
192 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 192 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of a liv…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 370 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale townhouse with an area of 370 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
220 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 220 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of 2 bed…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 283 m² Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 283 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …

Properties features in Municipality of Athens, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir