Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

Athens
1293
Agia Marina
45
Nea Makri
40
Kalyvia Thorikou
36
Artemida
31
Limenas Markopoulou
30
Rafina
22
Lavrion
17
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
531 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pyrgi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 182,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 1 level. The g…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 186 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale a magnificent three-story villa of 186 m2, in the suburbs of Kinetta, Athens. On th…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 159 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 159 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. Tynhouse is…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
230 m²
€ 605,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 230 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 …
7 room housein Athens, Greece
7 room house
Athens, Greece
500 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 500 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 4 …
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 390 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
200 m²
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in Attica. The cottage consists of 3 bedr…
2 room housein Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 2,875,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one pantry. The firs…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
450 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 450 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of a liv…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 160 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 380 m²
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 380 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one bedroom, a livin…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
350 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one b…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 275 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one bedroom, a livin…
2 room housein Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 370 m² Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale townhouse with an area of 370 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
112 m²
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 112 sq.m in Attica. The second floor consists of 2…
2 room housein Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 110 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 2 levels. The …
2 room housein Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
150 m²
€ 580,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedr…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 220 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
150 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one p…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 648 m²
€ 1,550,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 648 sq.m in Athens. The fourth floor consists of a living room, o…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 457 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 457 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a livi…
Housein Athens, Greece
House
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 244 m² Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 244 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 210 m² Number of floors 4
€ 400,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 210 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 4 levels. The …
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
211 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 211 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of on…
6 room housein Athens, Greece
6 room house
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 225 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 225 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
510 m²
€ 1,270,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 510 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of one p…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 4
€ 310,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 250 sq.m in Attica under construction. Tynhouse is locate…
2 room housein Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
120 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in Athens. The cottage consists of 2 bedr…

Properties features in Municipality of Athens, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir