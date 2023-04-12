UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Houses
Houses for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece
House
Clear all
1 292 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Athens, Greece
€ 550,000
This unique Venetian mansion for sale in Rethymnon Crete is located in the heart of the Old …
House
Athens, Greece
€ 470,000
This beautiful villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, features the most impressive outdoors. …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath
217 m²
€ 450,000
Nea Penteli north of Athens floor maisonette of 217sq.m. 2nd-3rd floor in very good conditio…
4 room house
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 500,000
Property Code: 3-1180 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for €500.000 . This 254 sq. m. H…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 182,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 1 level. The g…
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
186 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale a magnificent three-story villa of 186 m2, in the suburbs of Kinetta, Athens. On th…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
360 m²
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 square meters.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
8 room house
Athens, Greece
600 m²
€ 2,050,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 600 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of one g…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of one bedroom, one …
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
510 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 510 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a liv…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
159 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 159 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. Tynhouse is…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
230 m²
€ 605,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 230 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 …
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
174 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 174 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
3 room house
Athens, Greece
170 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 170 sq.m in Athens. The cottage consists of 3 bedr…
7 room house
Athens, Greece
500 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 500 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 4 …
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
390 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
3 room house
Athens, Greece
200 m²
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in Attica. The cottage consists of 3 bedr…
House
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 601 m²
€ 4,500,000
It is proposed for sale a complex of 3 villas with an area of 1.601 sq.m. on a plot of 2.650…
3 room house
Athens, Greece
143 m²
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 143 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of 2 bed…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
280 m²
€ 340,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 280 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of one b…
2 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
550 m²
€ 2,875,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one pantry. The firs…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
450 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 450 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of a liv…
4 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 787,500
Townhouse for sale with an area of 250 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 2 levels. The …
4 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
290 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 945,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 290 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 2 levels. The …
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
480 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 480 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
3 room house
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 160 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
380 m²
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 380 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one bedroom, a livin…
