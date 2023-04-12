Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

Athens
1293
Agia Marina
45
Nea Makri
40
Kalyvia Thorikou
36
Artemida
31
Limenas Markopoulou
30
Rafina
22
Lavrion
17
1 292 properties total found
Housein Athens, Greece
House
Athens, Greece
€ 550,000
This unique Venetian mansion for sale in Rethymnon Crete is located in the heart of the Old …
Housein Athens, Greece
House
Athens, Greece
€ 470,000
This beautiful villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, features the most impressive outdoors. …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath 217 m²
€ 450,000
Nea Penteli north of Athens floor maisonette of 217sq.m. 2nd-3rd floor in very good conditio…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 500,000
Property Code: 3-1180 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for €500.000 . This 254 sq. m. H…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pyrgi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 182,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 1 level. The g…
Villa 4 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room townhousein Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 186 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale a magnificent three-story villa of 186 m2, in the suburbs of Kinetta, Athens. On th…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 square meters.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
8 room housein Athens, Greece
8 room house
Athens, Greece
600 m²
€ 2,050,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 600 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of one g…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of one bedroom, one …
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 510 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 510 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a liv…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 159 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 159 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. Tynhouse is…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
230 m²
€ 605,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 230 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 …
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 174 m² Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 174 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
170 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 170 sq.m in Athens. The cottage consists of 3 bedr…
7 room housein Athens, Greece
7 room house
Athens, Greece
500 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 500 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 4 …
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 390 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
200 m²
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in Attica. The cottage consists of 3 bedr…
Housein Athens, Greece
House
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 601 m²
€ 4,500,000
It is proposed for sale a complex of 3 villas with an area of 1.601 sq.m. on a plot of 2.650…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
143 m²
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 143 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of 2 bed…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
280 m²
€ 340,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 280 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of one b…
2 room housein Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 2,875,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one pantry. The firs…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
450 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 450 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of a liv…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 787,500
Townhouse for sale with an area of 250 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 2 levels. The …
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 945,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 290 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 2 levels. The …
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 480 m² Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 480 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 160 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 380 m²
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 380 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one bedroom, a livin…

