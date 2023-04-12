UAE
Pool Cottages for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Athens
236
Artemida
24
Nea Makri
24
Agia Marina
15
Kalyvia Thorikou
15
Lavrion
10
Rafina
9
Limenas Markopoulou
8
Palaia Phokaia
7
Spata
6
alimos
5
Koropi
3
Kymi
3
Paiania
3
Keratea
2
Marathon
2
Markopoulo
2
Spetses
2
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 665,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
400 m²
€ 810,000
Agios Stefanos north of Athens Muson Hill area: 400m single-family house ². of excellent con…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
3 bath
260 m²
€ 1,200,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kolymvitirio 260 Sq.m., 4 Bed…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
1 bath
204 m²
€ 1,326,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- East Attica: Voula - 390 Sq.m., 7 Bedrooms, 6 Bathroo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement con…
3 room cottage
Pikermi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottage
Kato Souli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,675,000
For sale 3-storey house of 556 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 4-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey house of 374 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
