Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Andros, Greece

10 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Ormos Korthiou, Greece
3 room apartment
Ormos Korthiou, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale Apartment of 350 sq.meters in Cyclades. The apartment is situated on the floor. It …
3 room cottagein Ano Aprovato, Greece
3 room cottage
Ano Aprovato, Greece
152 m²
€ 250,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Alimos - Ano Kalamaki 152 Sq.m., 3 Bedr…
3 room housein Batsi, Greece
3 room house
Batsi, Greece
2 bath 120 m²
€ 180,000
Andros FOR SALE House 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 2 Bathroom(s) Size: 120 m2,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Stenies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stenies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Kato Katakoilos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Katakoilos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Cyclades. The semi-basement The ground floor con…
Villa Villain Stenies, Greece
Villa Villa
Stenies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 436,000
For sale villa of 198 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Agios Petros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Petros, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Cyclades .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
3 room cottagein Gavrio, Greece
3 room cottage
Gavrio, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
1 room Cottagein Kato Katakoilos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kato Katakoilos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 102,000
For sale commercial building in Batsi, Andros Island. The building with the possibility to c…
3 room townhousein Ano Gavrio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ano Gavrio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Cyclades .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…

