Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Andritsaina and Krestena, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room house in Greece, Greece
3 room house
Greece, Greece
180 m²
€ 470,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the H…
4 room house in Kalandra, Greece
4 room house
Kalandra, Greece
4 Number of rooms 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,100,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath 200 m²
€ 2,700,000
Property Code: HPS1289 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €2.700.000. This 200 sq. m…
4 room house in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 480 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1267 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €660.000 . This 480 sq. m. furn…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,443,178
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The grou…
6 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
250 m²
€ 637,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 250 square meters.m in Athens. The basement consis…
6 room house in Greece, Greece
6 room house
Greece, Greece
8 Number of rooms 910 m²
€ 1,650,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 910 square meters on the island of Evia. The first floor consists…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 334,480
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
3 room cottage in Loutros, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 104,279
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 91,490
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
3 room cottage in Argirades, Greece
3 room cottage
Argirades, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 95,425
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 300,048
For sale under construction. Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …

