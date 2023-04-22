UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Western Greece
Municipality of Andritsaina and Krestena
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Andritsaina and Krestena, Greece
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
Greece, Greece
180 m²
€ 470,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the H…
4 room house
Kalandra, Greece
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,100,000
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath
200 m²
€ 2,700,000
Property Code: HPS1289 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €2.700.000. This 200 sq. m…
4 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
480 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1267 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €660.000 . This 480 sq. m. furn…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
10 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,443,178
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The grou…
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
250 m²
€ 637,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 250 square meters.m in Athens. The basement consis…
6 room house
Greece, Greece
8 Number of rooms
910 m²
€ 1,650,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 910 square meters on the island of Evia. The first floor consists…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 334,480
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
3 room cottage
Loutros, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 104,279
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 91,490
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
3 room cottage
Argirades, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 95,425
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
6/1 Floor
€ 300,048
For sale under construction. Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
