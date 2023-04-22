Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Andritsaina and Krestena

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Andritsaina and Krestena, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room house in Greece, Greece
4 room house
Greece, Greece
150 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, the …
4 room house in Tagarades, Greece
4 room house
Tagarades, Greece
4 Number of rooms 287 m² -1 Floor
€ 595,000
Tagarades SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 287 m2, 2 Lev…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 314,805
For sale 2-storey house of 409 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room apartment in Filyro, Greece
3 room apartment
Filyro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 319,724
For sale Apartment of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room townhouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 236,104
For sale maisonette of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
1 room apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 68,864
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
6 room house in Siviri, Greece
6 room house
Siviri, Greece
2 bath 190 m²
€ 761,928
Property Code: 4-900 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Siviri for €800.000. This 190 sq. m. Hous…
2 room house in Litsarda, Greece
2 room house
Litsarda, Greece
1 bath
€ 250,000
This beautiful house for sale in Apokoronas, Chania is located in the village of Litsarda, i…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 186,915
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,130
For sale 1-storey house of 67 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
9 room house in Greece, Greece
9 room house
Greece, Greece
11 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.m in Volos-Pilio. The first floor consists of 7 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villa in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Moles Kalyves, Greece
2 bath 400 m²
€ 1,700,000
Property Code: HPS271 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for €1.700.000. This 400 sq. m.…

Properties features in Municipality of Andritsaina and Krestena, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir