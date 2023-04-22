UAE
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Andritsaina and Krestena, Greece
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath
105 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS1291 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Mpotsari for €250.000. This 105 …
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 472,207
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 200,000
Zografos near the center of Athens, apartment of 100 sq.m. airy 2nd floor with large living-…
7 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
470 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of one bedroom, one pan…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stomio, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 88,539
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
2 room apartment
gephyra, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 206,591
For sale Apartment of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
9 room apartment
Folia, Greece
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
700 m²
2 Floor
€ 2,000,000
For sale complex of 10 apartments in Myrtofytos, Kavala, 70 sq.m. each in 5 buildings and 6,…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Neochorouda, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 275,454
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 472,207
New-built 4 level detached house with seaview for sale in Panorama.First level has a garage …
2 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath
85 m²
€ 115,000
For Sale - - Residential Apartment - - Athens West: Peristeri - Lofos Axiomatikon 85 Sq.m., …
9 room house
Greece, Greece
11 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.m in Volos-Pilio. The first floor consists of 7 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Ioulida, Greece
13 Number of rooms
8 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,459,413
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedro…
Properties features in Municipality of Andritsaina and Krestena, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
