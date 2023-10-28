Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini, Greece

5 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€1,000,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€460,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€240,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Myrsini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Myrsini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€170,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Myrsini, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Myrsini, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The grou…
€3,50M

Properties features in Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini, Greece

