Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Western Greece
Municipality of Ancient Olympia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Ancient Olympia, Greece
Ancient Olympia
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Greece, Greece
1 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 1,819,140
Villa for sale with an area of 600 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer views of the sea, mount…
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
2 Number of rooms
152 m²
€ 1,422,791
For sale 2-storey villa of 152 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer views of the s…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
246 m²
€ 406,512
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 246 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The cotta…
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 bath
276 m²
€ 563,070
Ref: 1167 - Lagonissi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences "Leoni…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Garouna, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 99,924
For sale maisonette of 108 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
1 room apartment
Kalandra, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 74,943
For sale 2 flats of 55 and 80 sq.m on the western cape of Kassandra peninsula. Flats are loc…
3 room townhouse
Kato Souli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 129,901
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 leve…
House
Athens, Greece
€ 1,199,000
This large commercial building in Platanias Chania Crete for sale is located in the pictures…
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
146 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 457,326
For sale apartment of 146 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Porto Germeno, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 229,825
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
6 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,930,931
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of one bedroom, a…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 419,681
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
