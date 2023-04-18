Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Ancient Olympia

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Ancient Olympia, Greece

Ancient Olympia
1
1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Ancient Olympia, Greece
1 room apartment
Ancient Olympia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 58,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …

Properties features in Municipality of Ancient Olympia, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir