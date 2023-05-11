Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece

Villa Villa in plagia, Greece
Villa Villa
plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
2 room apartment in Vonitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
1 room Cottage in Vonitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
3 room apartment in Vonitsa, Greece
3 room apartment
Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 78,000

