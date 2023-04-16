Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Aigialeia
  6. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

Egio
5
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
2
Municipal Unit of Aegio
1
Municipal Unit of Aegira
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room cottagein chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage
chrysanthi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Valimitika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Valimitika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin trapeza, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
trapeza, Greece
12 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…

Properties features in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir