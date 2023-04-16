Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Aigialeia
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

Egio
5
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
2
Municipal Unit of Aegio
1
Municipal Unit of Aegira
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room cottagein chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage
chrysanthi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
3 room cottagein Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage
Diakopto, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Valimitika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Valimitika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Diakopto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Diakopto, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Elaionas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elaionas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 9 bedroomsin trapeza, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
trapeza, Greece
12 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Temeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Temeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 372,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 106 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …

Properties features in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir