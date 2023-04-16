Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

Egio
13
Municipal Unit of Aegira
3
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
2
Municipal Unit of Aegio
1
19 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 449 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace.The o…
3 room cottagein chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage
chrysanthi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
2 room apartmentin Diyeliotika, Greece
2 room apartment
Diyeliotika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room cottagein Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage
Diakopto, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
2 room apartmentin Lampinos, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 41 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
3 room townhousein Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Valimitika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Valimitika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Diakopto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Diakopto, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Elaionas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elaionas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 9 bedroomsin trapeza, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
trapeza, Greece
12 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Temeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Temeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 372,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
2 room apartmentin paralia porobitsas, Greece
2 room apartment
paralia porobitsas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 106 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
2 room apartmentin paralia porobitsas, Greece
2 room apartment
paralia porobitsas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 101,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
Villa 4 room villain Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Diakopto, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
