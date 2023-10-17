Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Aigaleo
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece

1 BHK
8
2 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 5
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir