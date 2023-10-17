Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece

1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 5
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
