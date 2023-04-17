Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece

7 properties total found
3 room cottagein Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale is a house of 90 sq.m. in Koutsounari, south Crete. The residence has three levels …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Agios Ioannis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floor…
Villa 6 room villain Koutsounari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Koutsounari, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa and 3 ground floor apartments within the plot in Koutsounari! The 20…
1 room Cottagein Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale a house of 120 sq.m on the island of Crete. The property is divided in 2 separate m…
Villa 6 room villain Koutsounari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Koutsounari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 6 bedrooms, 2 living rooms wi…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Koutsounari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Koutsounari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …

