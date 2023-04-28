Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 550,685
For sale a plot of land with a small building - 40 m2, suitable for housing. Construction is…
4 room house in Nea Fokea, Greece
4 room house
Nea Fokea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 134 m² -1 Floor
€ 490,000
Nea Fokaia SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 134 m2, …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 422 m²
€ 2,300,000
Elliniko south of Athens maisonette of 422sq.m. Luxurious construction and special architect…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Stylida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Stylida, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
House in Kournas, Greece
House
Kournas, Greece
€ 450,000
This is a property in Kournas Chania Crete for sale, set on an elevated spot with panoramic …
2 room apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath 87 m²
€ 143,305
Property Code: 4-801 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €149.000. This 87 sq. m.…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 44 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
2 room house in Monastiraki, Greece
2 room house
Monastiraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 120,000
Kavala Prefecture, Keramoti, Monastiraki: Excellent and bright Detached house of 80 sq.m. on…
3 room cottage in Paliokastro, Greece
3 room cottage
Paliokastro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
1 room Cottage in Korinos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Korinos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
For sale 1-storey house of 30 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of one bedr…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 95 m²
€ 185,000
Charargos northeast of Athens, apartment of 95sqm. Corner 2. Floor at a privileged point, be…
Villa 4 room villa in Aspro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Aspro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 165 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…

