Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Municipality of Agia Paraskevi
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 195,000
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…

Properties features in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir