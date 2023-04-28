Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

Aegina
2
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,001,246
It is offered for sale a five-bedroom villa located in Rethymnon. The villa is just 70 meter…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
3 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
112 m²
€ 300,374
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 112 sq.m in Attica. The second floor consists of 2…
6 room house in Chaniotis, Greece
6 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 222 m² -1 Floor
€ 600,000
Chaniotis SALE Apartment 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 222 m2, B…
Villa 4 room villa in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalo Chorio, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 200m2 with a private pool in Gouves, Crete.Located …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Krieza, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Krieza, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Xirochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Xirochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
5 room house in Greece, Greece
5 room house
Greece, Greece
8 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 3,504,361
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.m on the island of Evia. The first floor consists of one b…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale maisonette of 306 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The sixth floor…
Villa 9 room villa in Greece, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Greece, Greece
3 bath 130 m²
€ 250,000
This truly charming hotel with beautiful well-groomed gardens is ideal for a family home. Th…

