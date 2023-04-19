Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Islands
  5. Municipality of Aegina
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

Aegina
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Aegina, Greece
2 room apartment
Aegina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…

Properties features in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir