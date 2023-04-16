Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipal unot of Polichni

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece

2 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For saleDuplex of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
2 room apartmentin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 8/1 Floor
€ 780,000
For sale Apartment of 94 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 8th flo…

Properties features in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir