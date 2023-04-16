Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipal unot of Polichni
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece

2 room apartmentin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 73,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
2 room apartmentin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
2 room apartmentin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
1 room apartmentin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 bath
€ 78,000
Property Code: 3-1082 - Apartment FOR SALE in Polichni Meteora for €78.000 . This 79 sq. m. …
4 room apartmentin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For saleDuplex of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
2 room apartmentin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 bath 4 Floor
€ 115,000
Property Code: 3-1031 - Apartment FOR SALE in Polichni Meteora for €115.000 . This 92 sq. m.…
1 room apartmentin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale apartments in the historical center of Thessaloniki. The apartments have a great lo…
2 room apartmentin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 8/1 Floor
€ 780,000
For sale Apartment of 94 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 8th flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 133,000
For sale Apartment of 88 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room apartmentin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale Apartment of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
2 room apartmentin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/2 Floor
€ 45,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/2 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…

