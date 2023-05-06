Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in sykia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Villa 5 room villa in melissi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
melissi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
Villa 3 room villa in melissi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
melissi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 470,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go