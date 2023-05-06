Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

Villa 4 room villa in sykia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
2 room apartment in sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000

