UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
380 m²
€ 1,292,185
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 380 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement cons…
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 bath
€ 180,000
Property Code: 11259 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kavala Center for €180.000. This 85 sq. m. Apar…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dafnata, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 40 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 44 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
3 room townhouse
South Aegean, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor c…
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 510 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 6 room villa
Eleutherna, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 599,000
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
1 room apartment
Greece, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
€ 180,000
This apartment for sale in the city of Corfu is located in one of the most pleasant areas of…
Villa 6 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
For sale luxurious villa in Kassandra Peninsula. Two-storey house, built with love and care,…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Assiros, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
3 bath
€ 600,000
A 5-bedroom villa for sale in Crete, with truly breathtaking views of the sunset and Elounda…
1 room apartment
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
189 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 807,616
For sale apartment of 189 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the floor…
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map