  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

3 room apartment in geliniatika, Greece
3 room apartment
geliniatika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€ 255,000
2 room apartment in sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor -1/1
€ 140,000
2 room apartment in sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 150,000
3 room apartment in sykia, Greece
3 room apartment
sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 120,000
2 room apartment in sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
1 room apartment in sykia, Greece
1 room apartment
sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 47,000
5 room apartment in geliniatika, Greece
5 room apartment
geliniatika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
3 room apartment in sykia, Greece
3 room apartment
sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000

