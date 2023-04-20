Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Velo and Vocha

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Housein Athens, Greece
House
Athens, Greece
€ 1,199,000
This large commercial building in Platanias Chania Crete for sale is located in the pictures…
3 room housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
3 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
187 m²
€ 375,797
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 187 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
1 room Cottagein Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 279,093
Available for sale two apartments with an autonomous entrance on the ground floor of 120 sq.…
2 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath 67 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: 14427 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, Maisonette of total surface 67 sq.m, 3 levels …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Moles Kalyves, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 139,546
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
4 room housein triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 166 m² -1 Floor
€ 460,978
3 room cottagein Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 308,996
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,202,551
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
Villa Villain Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 498,380
8 three-storey villas, 250 sq. m each, for sale in Lagonisi, Attica. The cost of each villa …
2 room apartmentin Livadia, Greece
2 room apartment
Livadia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 159,482
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
3 room apartmentin Plagiari, Greece
3 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
1 bath 160 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3056 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €170.000. This 160 sq. m.…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir