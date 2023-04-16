Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Velo and Vocha

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Velos, Greece

3 room cottagein nerantza, Greece
3 room cottage
nerantza, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 3-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin kokkoni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
kokkoni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin kokkoni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
kokkoni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
1 room apartmentin nerantza, Greece
1 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartmentin nerantza, Greece
3 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 12 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
16 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Velo, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Velo, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…

