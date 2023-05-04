Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. Municipality of Eastern Samos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Vathy, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 225,600
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
3 room house in Greece, Greece
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 448,279
Townhouse for sale with an area of 160 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, Halkidiki re…
4 room house in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
290 m²
€ 597,706
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 290 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
2 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 70 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 298,853
For sale apartment of 70 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the floor and con…
4 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² -1 Floor
€ 430,000
Pefkochori SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 3 Le…
4 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 478,165
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 square meters.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, the Halkidiki reg…
1 room Cottage in Chorepiskopi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chorepiskopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 18,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. For sale is…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 62,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Kalesa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Kalesa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
3 room townhouse in Astros Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse
Astros Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
1 room apartment in Pelekas, Greece
1 room apartment
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a flat of 100 sq.m with a sea view in the area of Kondogialos in the west of Corfu.…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Vathy, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir