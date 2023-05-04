Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. Municipality of Eastern Samos

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Vathy, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Agios Gordios, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room townhouse in Lavrion, Greece
3 room townhouse
Lavrion, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villa in Stenies, Greece
Villa Villa
Stenies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 436,000
For sale villa of 198 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
6 room house in Kallithea, Greece
6 room house
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 285 m² -1 Floor
€ 500,000
Kallithea SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 285 m2, 3 Lev…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 620,000
For sale apartment of 146 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
3 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 140 m² -1 Floor
€ 350,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 140 m2…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The grou…
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 113,000
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
Villa Villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa Villa
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
The villa is divided in two parts of a similar layout. Each part has on the first floor an o…
3 room house in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11546 - House FOR SALE in Sikiona Moulki for €169.000. This 135 sq. m. House …
9 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
9 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale apartment of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
Villa 4 room villa in Kastro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kastro, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Vathy, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir