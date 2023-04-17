Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Islands
  5. Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Troizinia, Greece

Troezen
3
Galatas
1
House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Galatas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
3 room housein Troezen, Greece
3 room house
Troezen, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 621751 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ermioni Plepi for €170.000 . This 100 sq. m. f…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
3 room housein Troezen, Greece
3 room house
Troezen, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11507 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Akti Ydras for €520.000 . This 140 sq. m. H…
4 room housein Troezen, Greece
4 room house
Troezen, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581300 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Plepi for €260.000. This 151 sq. m. House …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Taktikoupoli, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Taktikoupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 2-storey house of 101 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Troizinia, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir