UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
demos doridos
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Tolofona, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath
48 m²
€ 40,000
Property Code: 1110 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surface 48 sq.m,…
House
Fourka, Greece
1 bath
126 m²
€ 165,000
Fully furnished house is located in a subutbs of Fourka village 3000 meters from the nice sa…
House
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
240 m²
€ 606,286
On the island of Tasos, a separate house of 240 sq.m is for sale. The house consists of two …
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
30 m²
€ 35,074
Kipseli near the center of Athens, studio 30 sq.m. semi-basement interior, kept in good cond…
Villa 4 room villa
Loutraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 995,763
For sale 2-storey villa of 268 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
1 room Cottage
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 647,894
We offer you a cottage on the island of Corfu. The cottage was built in the 19th century, ha…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 388,736
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 4 room villa
Malia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 259,158
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
3 bath
€ 1,100,000
An outstanding home for the client who seeks luxury in design, together with maximum functio…
House
Ormos Prinou, Greece
1 bath
€ 59,000
Property Code: 11079 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for €59.000 . This 55 sq. m. H…
3 room house
triadi, Greece
2 bath
160 m²
€ 230,000
Property Code: HPS3197 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Triadio for €230.000 . This 160 sq. m. Ho…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
7/1 Floor
€ 294,044
For sale Apartment of 96 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. It…
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Tolofona, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map