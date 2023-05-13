Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Thebes, Greece

5 properties total found
3 room townhouse in ampelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in ampelochori, Greece
1 room Cottage
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
3 room apartment in ampelochori, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…

