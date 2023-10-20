Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipal Unit of Tenea
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Tenea, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€120,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Tenea, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir