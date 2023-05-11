Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece

2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 125,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 120,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 157,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€ 149,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 3/1
€ 250,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 250,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 120,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 95,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€ 180,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 90,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€ 150,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€ 150,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 105,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 105,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 60,000

