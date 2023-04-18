Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Corinth

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

6 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 445 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 389,000
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
