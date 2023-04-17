Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Sikyona, Greece

Kiato
2
5 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Paralia, Greece
2 room apartment
Paralia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 156,900
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Paralia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
2 room apartmentin Paralia, Greece
2 room apartment
Paralia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
For sale Apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin pasio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
pasio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room cottagein Kiato, Greece
3 room cottage
Kiato, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…

