Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipal Unit of Sfakiates
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Sfakiates, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Lazarata, Greece
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Lazarata, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
Maisonette for sale in Sfakiotes, Lefkada of Lefkada Prefecture for 190.000€ (Listing No W41…
€190,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Sfakiates, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir