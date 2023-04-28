Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Corinth
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Saronikos, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 40,000
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Saronikos, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir