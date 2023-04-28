Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Saronikos, Greece

8 properties total found
Townhouse 4 rooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 247,000
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Villa 4 room villa in Ryto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ryto, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
1 room apartment in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 40,000
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Katakali, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Katakali, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…

