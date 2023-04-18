Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Patras
  6. Platani

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Rio, Greece

3 properties total found
3 room townhousein Platani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Platani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room cottagein Platani, Greece
3 room cottage
Platani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
Villa 6 room villain Platani, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Platani, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…

