  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Psychiko, Greece

8 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 388,500
For sale Apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 336,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 61 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,186,000
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement con…
